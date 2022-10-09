NYC man Robert Wright charged in death of 1-year-old daughter

A Brooklyn man was arrested for killing his baby daughter, who he allegedly admitted to punching in the back of the head while she slept, sources said.

Robert Wright, 38, took his 23-month-old daughter Aniyah Wyatt-Wright to Brookdale Hospital at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday after the baby went into seizures and was bleeding from her mouth, according to sources.

The baby went into cardiac arrest but was revived and transported to Cohen Children’s Medical Center in Queens, where she died from blunt force trauma, sources said.

Wright and the baby’s mother originally told cops that the baby had been put down to sleep before Aniyah’s brother and sister rushed to the adults to tell them that the baby was shaking, sources said.

But under questioning, Wright allegedly admitted to hitting the child, who was found to have brain bleeding and bruising on her face and limbs, the sources added.

Wright was slapped with charges including manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide, according to the sources.