NYC man Nashan Walsh arrested for allegedly killing girlfriend Bjana James

A man was arrested for allegedly killing his girlfriend – who was found dead Friday with her throat slit days after she told relatives she was scared of her boyfriend, police said.

Nashan Walsh, 35, was picked up police Saturday and charged with murdering mother-of-two Bjana James, 37, who was found by her brother with the fatal knife wound inside her apartment in the Bronx’s Betances Houses, according to cops.

Relatives who gathered for a vigil outside James’ apartment on Saturday revealed to The Post that the slain woman told a family member earlier in the week that her boyfriend was acting strange and that she feared for her life.

James stopped replying to texts on Wednesday night, the relatives said.

It was not immediately clear if Walsh is the boyfriend the relative was referring to.

Bjana James, 37, was found dead with her throat slit on March 18 in her Bronx apartment. Tomas E. Gaston

“She basically was texting her [relative] the day it happened like, ‘I’m scared. He’s gonna kill me. I’m scared for my life. He is bugging out,’” a cousin, who gave her name as Shelly, had told The Post.

“He left the house. She wrote back… ‘He’s here, he’s back,’ and ever since she wrote that we didn’t hear from her again.”

By Friday, concerned family members decided to go to James’ apartment — which was left open. Her brother discovered the grisly scene.

There were no signs of forced entry or robbery, an NYPD spokesman said.

“I didn’t know she was in a domestic violence relationship,” her mother Stacey James told The Post. “I noticed a change in her when they got together. She wouldn’t come see the baby as much.”

James leaves behind a a 12-year-old son and eight-year-old daughter, who lived with their maternal grandmother at the time of her death.