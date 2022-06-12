NYC man nabbed in multiple random No. 7 train slashings

A Queens man has been arrested for two separate random slashings on a No. 7 train in as many days — including one that left the subway car so bloody, it had to be taken out of service, cops and sources said Sunday.

Donny Ubiera, 32, stabbed two men — one in the face and the other in the neck — without provocation in separate incidents Friday and Saturday morning along the Flushing-to-Midtown subway line, the NYPD said in a statement.

The first attack occurred at 8:40 a.m. during the Friday morning rush hour at Queensboro Plaza in Long Island City, Queens, and left the 62-year-old victim with cuts to the face and hand, according to police.

There was so much blood in the train car that it had to be taken out of service, sources said.

The victim needed stitches to close his wounds.

Ubiera then allegedly struck again the next day at 7:15 a.m. at the 74th Street-Broadway station in Jackson Heights, Queens. Cops said he approached his unsuspecting victim, displayed a “large” knife and stabbed the man in the neck and fled.

The victim was taken to Elmhurst Hospital in critical but stable condition, cops said.

The NYPD recovered a knife from the scene; Ubiera was nabbed about 12 hours later.

He faces two counts each for attempted murder, assault and weapons possession.

