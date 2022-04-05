NYC man molests woman who chases him out of apartment, cops say

A sick sex fiend snuck into a Queens woman’s apartment while she was sleeping and sexually molested her when she tried to chase him out, cops said Tuesday.

The 49-year-old was in her home at 188th Street and 64th Avenue in Fresh Meadows around 4 p.m. March 29, when she woke up to find the intruder standing over her holding a cellphone, police said. 

As the victim bravely tried to drive the man from her apartment, he abruptly turned toward her and threw her against a wall, pinning her hands, authorities said. 

He then sexually abused her before bolting, police said. 

The victim was taken to Flushing Hospital Medical Center, where she was treated for a knee injury and released.

Police were still looking for the intruder on Tuesday.
Surveillance footage of the alleged suspect entering an unlocked shed.
Surveillance footage shows the alleged suspect entering an unlocked shed.
About a half-hour later at 185th Street and 186th Lane, cops believe the same suspect entered a shed through an unlocked back gate and removed a Razor scooter worth about $370, as well as power tools.

Police were still looking for him Tuesday.

