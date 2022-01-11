NYC man loses entire family to Bronx apartment building fire

Muhammed Drammeh turned 12 on Saturday and was dead by the next morning along with his mother and two sisters — leaving the dad mourning the loss of his entire family from Sunday’s Bronx blaze.

“One day they are just gone and you will never see them again,” said a numb Ishak Drammeh to The Post on Tuesday.

“My children were lovely,” the father said.

The Gambian-born dad lost his son as well as wife Fatoumata, 50, and two daughters, Fatoumala, 21, and Nyumaaisha, 19.

The father had been at work in Ohio at the time of the blaze.

He said he is still waiting to see his loved ones’ bodies.

“Detectives gave us a confirmation number to say they all died, but I cannot say that, because I haven’t seen them yet,” he said. “They say they will send us pictures, but I still haven’t seen them.

Ishak Drammeh lost his entire family — wife, son and two daughters — to the January 9 Bronx apartment blaze. Robert Miller for NY Post

Ishak Drammeh — who is still waiting to see his family’s bodies — hugs a member of NYPD Community Affairs following the devastating blaze. Robert Miller for NY Post

“I couldn’t see my wife, my baby daughter or my son. I am in between sky and heaven right now.”

His wife of 28 years and kids all died in their 15th-floor apartment at the Twin Parks Northwest high-rise when the fire broke out.

Drammeh, who has not been able to eat since learning of his family’s deaths, said Fatoumala was in her final year of an economics degree at the University at Buffalo, while Nyumaaisha was working at a hospital until she was set to start university later this year. Muhammad also was in school.

The children, Fatoumala, Nyumaaisha and Muhammed, died with their mother Fatoumala in their 15th floor apartment Sunday. Family photos

Drammeh prayed Tuesday at the Bronx mosque Masjid Ar-Rahama, which has connections to 16 of the 17 dead.

“To be honest with you, I know we all came from Allah The Almighty and we all go back to the Almighty,” Drammeh said.

Imam Musa Kabba is currently organizing a mass funeral for the victims who want to be buried in the US.

The Drammeh siblings and their mother are four of 17 people who died in the Sunday fire. Family photo

“We lost 16 people who belonged to this center, including fathers and mothers and children,” Kabba said.“We all used to pray together. We have lost our people and our family. There is a lot of sorrow.”

Drammeh plans to bury his family in the US., where his three children were born.

Tijan Janneh is another father in mourning.

His daughter, Sere Janneh, 27, is one of the 17 dead.

“My daughter was so kind and hard-working and respectful,” Janneh said when he returned to his apartment in the doomed building Tuesday to gather up some belongings.

“When the fire broke out, there was too much smoke. We live on the sixth floor. I open the door and said, ‘Let’s go out.’ Everybody was getting out.

“There was too much dark smoke, we couldn’t see nothing. From there, we all split.

“Later on they just broke the news to us,” he said. “My daughter is gone.”