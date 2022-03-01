NYC man knocked to ground during Valentine’s Day robbery dies

A man who was knocked to the ground during a violent caught-on-video robbery on Valentine’s Day in Queens has died of his injuries, cops said Tuesday.

Jose Luis Figueroa, 38, was at the corner of Jamaica Avenue and 132nd Street in Kew Gardens around 8 p.m. Feb. 14 when a stranger chatted him up and then suddenly pushed him to the ground – causing him to hit his head and be knocked unconscious, cops said.

Footage released by the NYPD a day after the attack shows the suspect shoving Figueroa near the curb, knocking him onto the sidewalk.

Figueroa is seen being approached by a stranger in the footage. DCPI

The thief, who cops say appears to be between 30 and 40 years old, is then shown rifling through the victim’s pockets – stealing unspecified “personal property,” cops said.

Figueroa, of Harlem, was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in critical condition, and died of his injuries five days later, police said.

The incident has been ruled a homicide, authorities said.

Figueroa hit his head and was knocked unconscious after being pushed. DCPI

Figueroa died of his injuries five days later. DCPI

No arrests had been made as of Tuesday.