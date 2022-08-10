NYC man killed dog, attacked woman in Prospect Park

A crazed homeless man attacked a dog that was taking a walk in Prospect Park and left the pooch with such serious injuries it later died, the animal’s owner said Wednesday.

The assailant shouted angry comments about immigrants and sprayed a bottle of urine on the 2-and-a-half-year-old golden retriever mix, Moose, and its owner, Jessica, before hitting them with a stick so hard the animal suffered a fatal intestinal injury.

“He was just trying to protect me and he was just a dog. Why would you hit a dog? You can hit me, That’s bad enough,” Jessica told the Post, crying.

Moose and Jessica, a 41-year-old beekeeper who declined to give her last name, were in the park at about 6:30 a.m. last Wednesday when they came across the attacker — who is still at large this week.

Jessica said she had seen the man before, as he often walks around with a stick muttering to himself.

The 2-and-a-half-year-old golden retriever mix named Moose died after the alleged attack. ABC 7 NY

She usually tries to avoid him, and when she saw him going through the garbage nearby, she pulled her dog to the side as far away from him as possible.

Jessica said the man reached into his garbage bag, took out a bottle of a liquid, which she later learned was urine, and starting spraying her and her dog.

She told The Post the man was mumbling under his breath about immigrants taking over the park at the time while swinging his stick around.

Jessica tried to escape, running with the dog up some steps — but the man caught up, and jumped and beat them from behind.

The man struck her in the back and her dog in the face with a stick, leaving her with minor injuries, police said.

A nearby woman who was also walking her dog saw the incident and screamed at the man to “Get the f—k away from her,” which led two bikers to stop as well.

The attacker, eventually got away and is still at large. Police told The Post they are looking for him.

She took her dog to a Prospect Park vet immediately following the incident, where Moose had one shattered tooth that they extracted.

Jessica took the dog home thinking everything was fine, but suddenly he started acting strange, she said.

“I thought maybe it’s just a reaction to all the pain medication,” she told The Post.

The vet found the dog was suffering a perforated intestine, and Moose didn’t make it through the surgery.

The man hit the dog in the face, but because of the way the dog’s body turned when they were trying to get away, it hit his side too.

Jessica said multiple people have reached out to her saying they had a similar experience with the man attacking either them or their dogs.

“I want to know how he hasn’t been caught yet. People have seen him in the parks this weekend. It’s a very specific description. He’s hard to miss,” Jessica told The Post.

Jessica believes the man is violent, but never thought he would come after her unprovoked.

“He’s got violent tendencies. I’ve never questioned whether or not he’s got violent tendencies,” she said. “I cannot understand how the police have not found him yet. But when they do I want to charge to the fullest extent.”

Jessica said she wants the man when he’s apprehended to be charged “to the fullest extent.” ABC 7 NY

“I’ve never felt unsafe in the park. There are plenty of people in the park who are unhoused. And it is unfortunate and I’ve worked very dedicatedly with with the homeless population,” Jessica told The Post. “It is just this man who needs to be removed from the park. He has been a known presence in the park for years now.”