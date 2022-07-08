NYC man Jose Alba can’t return to work over safety concerns

The Manhattan bodega worker facing murder charges for fighting off an attacker can’t come back to work while he’s out on bail because his co-workers fear he’s in danger of retaliation from his assailant’s pals, they told The Post Friday.

“We’re not letting him come back,” a worker at the Hamilton Heights Blue Moon Convenience store, who only identified himself as Wilson, said of Jose Alba, 61.

“[His alleged victim’s] friends, family, knowing that the man who killed their son, brother, friend, whatever, got out of jail and is working here? That’s a death sentence. They know where the location is.”

Late Thursday, Alba was sprung from Rikers Island after prosecutors agreed to lower his $250,000 bond following a wave of public outcry over the charges and the level of bail set in the case.

He’s facing second-degree murder charges for stabbing Austin Simon, 35, five times last Friday after the career criminal came behind the counter and attacked him following an argument between his girlfriend and Alba.

Alba was freed on $50,000 bond and must submit to electronic monitoring. Alec Tabak

Alba and his relatives insist his actions were in self-defense and his coworkers are concerned more violence is to come.

“Why is [Alba] getting charged? He was working. Now that makes workers even more scared. This could happen to me. We out here working. We feel scared. We have to protect ourselves,” said Wilson.

“In this neighborhood, you don’t know who has a gun. If there is a fight over there in the corner, it ends up here in the store. We are tired of that. We are here to make money and serve the community.”

The altercation began when Austin Simon shoved Alba during an argument in the store.

The bodega employee allegedly fatally stabbed Simon in self-defense.

Since the incident, one worker said he’s coming in on his day off to help keep his coworkers safe and others are doing the same thing.

“He wasn’t looking for trouble, he was working. What is he supposed to do? That guy could have done anything… [Alba] is an old man. It’s not fair,” Wilson railed.

“How the hell he get charged when she started everything? She was arguing with Jose, she ran out and got her man.”

Following the initial incident, police said Simon’s girlfriend got into an argument with Alba after she was unable to pay for a bag of chips and asked him to open a tab for her at the store.

When Alba declined, she complained to Simon, who came back and attacked the worker.

Alba’s family and coworkers fear for his well-being now that his alleged victim’s family and friends know where his store is. Robert Miller

NYC Mayor Eric Adams visited the grocery store and spoke to the press about the Alba, calling him a “hard-working, honest New Yorker.” Robert Miller

“They should consider self defense,” another worker, who only identified himself as Escoo, said of prosecutors.

“We are risking our lives serving the community.”