A man was struck on the head by a tree limb in a Brooklyn playground, leaving him in serious condition, cops said Sunday.

The man, whose identity was not released, was sitting on a bench at the Reinaldo Salgado Playground at 742 Monroe St. in Bedford-Stuyvesant around 8 a.m. Saturday when the branch fell on him, according to police.

He was taken to Kings County Hospital with a “severe head injury,” police said. He remained in serious condition Sunday, cops said.