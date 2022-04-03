NYC man hit by train after falling from subway platform

An intoxicated man was struck by a subway in Manhattan Sunday morning, cops said.
The unidentified man, who appeared to be in his 30s, was at Broadway and Dyckman Street in Inwood when he was hit by an A train around 7 a.m.
The man appeared to be intoxicated and may have fallen onto the tracks, cops said.
He was taken to Harlem Hospital in critical condition.
