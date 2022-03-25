NYC man hid gun in teddy bear after shooting at cop: prosecutors

The ex-con who allegedly opened fire at an off-duty cop after an Upper Manhattan crash this week later stashed the gun inside a teddy bear in a child’s crib, according to federal prosecutors.

The male officer was driving to work around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday — crossing the Macombs Dam Bridge from the Bronx into Manhattan — when Jamar Baker, 26, slammed his Ford SUV into the cop’s private vehicle multiple times, according to federal prosecutors in Manhattan.

Baker then pulled his car up next to the cop’s car, spat at him and hurled an unspecified slur, according to a criminal complaint.

As both motorists kept driving, Baker allegedly fired a gun at the officer, striking the front bumper and tire of his car at West 155th Street and Edgecombe Avenue, the complaint said.

The cop was not hurt and did not return fire, police said.

Police later recovered two .380-caliber shell casings from the road, the complaint said.

Baker drove off in the SUV, with New Jersey plates, but was later picked up in Brooklyn, authorities said.

Law enforcement identified his car using license plate reader photographs, according to the federal complaint.

Officers searched an apartment where Baker went immediately after the shooting — and found a pistol stuffed inside a teddy bear in a child’s crib, the court document said.

The weapon matched the caliber of the shell casings found on the scene, the complaint alleged.

Baker, of the Bronx, appeared before federal Magistrate Judge Barbara C. Moses on Thursday.

He was charged with one count of possessing a firearm after having been convicted of a felony, and one count of possessing ammunition after having been convicted of a felony, according to prosecutors.

Each count carries a maximum sentence of 10 years behind bars.

At the time of the shooting, Baker was on federal supervised release in connection with a 2014 robbery conspiracy conviction, for which he served about five years in prison, prosecutors said.

“For no apparent reason, Jamar Baker allegedly decided to pick a fight with an innocent driver heading to work,” US Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement.

“Little did he know, the victim we allege he harassed and shot at is an NYPD officer who was on his way to the precinct to begin his shift. The random attack and senseless criminal behavior not only put the officer in danger, but we also allege Mr. Baker hid the weapon inside a child’s toy, and put it back in the child’s crib. Mr. Baker will now face federal justice for his reckless actions.”

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said that “gun violence impacts all New Yorkers — including NYPD police officers, both on and off duty.”

“The NYPD and our law enforcement partners at the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York vow to use every resource available to ensure that criminals are always held fully accountable for their reckless actions,” the top cop said.