A man was shot dead while sitting in a parked vehicle down the street from his home, police said Sunday.

Satnam Singh, 31, was found sitting in the car at around 3:46 p.m. on Saturday in the South Ozone Park section of Queens with gunshot wounds in his neck and torso, the NYPD said in a statement.

Singh’s body was rushed from the scene at 129 Street and Sutter Avenue to Jamaica Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

No arrests have been made.