NYC man freed after allegedly choking stepson to death rearrested

The stepfather who was freed without bail after allegedly strangling his 15-year-old stepson to death earlier this year was rearrested on Thursday.

Gov. Kathy Hochul released a statement that said Tyresse Minter – who was released Wednesday by a lenient Bronx judge – was in police custody over a parole violation.

“My top priority is public safety,” Hochul said in a statement. “Earlier today, the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision issued a warrant for Tyresse Minter, and he is now in custody.”

