NYC man found with Batman gun arrested on the subway

A straphanger toting a Batman-inspired gun on a Manhattan train prompted another passenger to send out a distress signal Tuesday morning — leading to his swift arrest, cops said.
The eagle-eyed witness spotted the gun-wielding man aboard a 6 train around 10:15 a.m. and immediately notified a clerk at the Astor Place station, police said.
Cops quickly nabbed the man — who was allegedly carrying a pistol decked out in Batman tape, photos taken by The Post show.
“A customer reported to the booth that there was somebody on the train with a gun,” a police spokesman said. “Police came and made the arrest.”
No further information was immediately available.
So far in 2021, there have been 4,431 gun arrests in the Big Apple, up nearly 6 percent from the 4,194 arrests last year, according to the latest NYPD data.