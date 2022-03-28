NYC man found fatally stabbed on sidewalk near Times Square

A man was found fatally stabbed on the sidewalk just blocks from Times Square on Monday morning, police said.

Esan Benn, 51, of Queens was discovered unresponsive on the ground by cops near West 38th Street and Seventh Avenue in Midtown Manhattan around 5:20 a.m., according to police.

EMS rushed the man to Lenox Hill Hospital, but he could not be saved.

Medical workers later discovered four stab wounds on the man’s body, according to cops.

Police sources said a video revealed the victim had been stabbed multiple times during a dispute about 30 minutes before he was found. He stumbled about a block before collapsing, they said.