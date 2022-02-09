NYC man found fatally shot in head near his car outside home

A man was found fatally shot in the head next to his car outside his Brooklyn home early Wednesday, authorities said.

Modassar Khandakar, 36, was unconscious and unresponsive when cops responded around 12:45 a.m. to Forbell Street near Glenmore Avenue in Cypress Hills, just outside the victim’s home, police said.

He was lying on the ground next to his 2009 Honda CRV, which had its door open, according to cops and police sources.

Khandakar was rushed to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

A doctor at the hospital told investigators that the bullet entered the victim’s nose and exited the right side of his head, behind his ear, according to the sources.

A 9 mm shell casing was discovered on the sidewalk, near the curb – just past the rear of the victim’s car, the sources said.

The motive for the slaying was not immediately clear, but it doesn’t appear to be a carjacking, police said.