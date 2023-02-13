NYC man found dead of self-inflicted gunshot at condo

A man was found dead with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head in a luxury condo building in Midtown — and his wife told cops he was stressed about a “work incident,” police and sources said.
Steven Lord, 58, was found “unconscious and unresponsive” at 310 E. 53rd St. at 11:07 a.m. Sunday, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
“The wife was on scene and told us he had expressed stress over some sort of a work incident,” a police source said.
Investigators do not suspect any criminality, cops said. The Office of the City Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.
The 29-floor glass tower is located in Manhattan’s tiny Turtle Bay neighborhood and has 88 units with hardwood floors, high ceilings and oversize windows, according to the property’s website.
Two-bedroom units start at around $2 million and run as high as $2.8 million, listings on StreetEasy.com show.
In May 2022, a French financier jumped to his death from a luxury high-rise while taking a tour of a unit with a real estate agent in the same neighborhood, police sources said at the time.
Charles-Henry Kurzen, 43, plummeted from a 32th-floor balcony at 100 United Nations Plaza and landed on a third-floor patio, police aid.
If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts or are experiencing a mental health crisis and live in New York City, you can call 1-888-NYC-WELL for free and confidential crisis counseling. If you live outside the five boroughs, you can dial the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention hotline at 988 or go to SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.