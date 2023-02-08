NYC man fatally shot by apparent stranger during clash: cops

A 31-year-old man was shot and killed by an apparent stranger during a fight on a Bronx street, police said.

Marquis Lane was blasted in the chest at the corner of Park Avenue and East 167th Street in Morrisania minutes before 9 a.m. Tuesday, cops said.

The victim and an unidentified person were fighting when the shooter approached Lane and opened fire at him, authorities said.

NYPD investigate the scene of a fatal shooting in the Bronx on February 8, 2023.

The victim was identified as 31-year-old Marquis Lane.



Lane was pronounced dead at Lincoln Medical Center.

Lane – who lived only blocks from where he was shot – was rushed to Lincoln Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests had been made by Wednesday morning.