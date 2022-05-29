NYC man Eriberto Grullo punched girlfriend in face over dinner: prosecutors

A drunken Manhattan man was arrested after he allegedly punched his girlfriend in the face for failing to make him dinner, authorities said.

Eriberto Grullo, 46, then trashed the couple’s West Harlem apartment, breaking chairs and dishes, prosecutors said during his Saturday arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court.

Grullo was charged with two counts of assault, harassment and attempted assault for the Friday beating, which authorities said unfolded just before 10 p.m.

He “became angry at the [the victim] for not having prepared dinner for him. He began breaking and throwing things around their home,” Assistant District Attorney Katelyn Colman said.

The woman’s face was bruised and swollen, and her nose was bleeding after the attack, Colman said.

The accused was released Saturday and is due back in court in July.