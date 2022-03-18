NYC man Enrique Loeza arrested after allegedly punching 92-year-old woman

A Staten Island man was arrested for sucker-punching a 92-year-old woman in an unprovoked attack on Manhattan’s Upper West Side Thursday afternoon, sources said.

Enrique Loeza, 35, allegedly punched the victim in the back of the head as she read a menu in the window of a restaurant on Columbus Avenue near West 70th Street at about 3:30 p.m., law enforcement sources said.

Loeza, a New Brighton resident, was taken into custody shortly after. Charges against him weren’t immediately reported.

The elderly woman refused medical attention on the scene, the sources said.

The suspect has one prior arrest for DWI, according to the sources.