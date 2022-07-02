NYC man dies after jumping into the Harlem River

A man died after jumping into the Harlem River Saturday, officials said.

The FDNY and NYPD’s water units were deployed after reports of a person in the river near the northern edge of the 25-acre waterfront Roberto Clemente State Park in The Bronx at around 12:25 p.m., police said.

“He jumped into the Harlem River,” a department spokeswoman said Saturday afternoon.

A man died after jumping into the Harlem River Saturday. John Curtis Rice

The man’s body was extracted from the water and brought to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. BRIGITTE STELZER

The man, who wasn’t immediately identified, was brought from the river and onto shore, cops said.

A waiting ambulance rushed him to New York-Presbyterian Allen Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, an NYPD spokeswoman said.