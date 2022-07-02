NYC man dies after jumping into the Harlem River

A man died after jumping into the Harlem River Saturday, officials said.
The FDNY and NYPD’s water units were deployed after reports of a person in the river near the northern edge of the 25-acre waterfront Roberto Clemente State Park in The Bronx at around 12:25 p.m., police said.
“He jumped into the Harlem River,” a department spokeswoman said Saturday afternoon.
The man, who wasn’t immediately identified, was brought from the river and onto shore, cops said.
A waiting ambulance rushed him to New York-Presbyterian Allen Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, an NYPD spokeswoman said.