NYC man conditionally released in attempted assault of grandma

An accused serial criminal with a decades-long rap sheet was given supervised release Friday after his arrest for allegedly shoving his elderly grandmother off a chair, The Post has learned.

Kenneeth McDonald, 53, was charged with second-degree attempted assault for pushing the 92-year-old woman on Tuesday so hard she tumbled from a chair that had broken, according to a Manhattan criminal complaint.

“He pushed his elderly grandmother while she was sitting in a chair, causing the chair to break and her to fall down,” a police spokesman said.

Manhattan Judge Valentina Morales let McDonald go on conditions of supervised release after his Friday arraignment, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office confirmed.

The judge issued an order of protection against McDonald to stay away from his grandmother.

He’s due back in court in June.

A prosecutor had only asked the judge for supervised release — but the DA’s office explained the case isn’t eligible for bail.

McDonald has been arrested at least 46 times — most recently in 2019 for an alleged assault.

His earliest arrest dates back to 1986 for an alleged burglary.





McDonald was conditionally released after he was arrested for attempting to assault his elderly grandmother. Getty Images/EyeEm

McDonald’s criminal defense lawyer didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

Under the state’s controversial 2019 criminal justice reforms, bail was eliminated for most misdemeanor and non-violent felony charges.

The laws have come under fire for allowing more criminals back on the streets.

Empire State lawmakers reached a tentative deal earlier this week to walk back some of the bail reform measures.

The agreement would give judges more discretion to set bail in eligible cases; currently, judges are required to impose the “least restrictive” standards to ensure defendants return to court.