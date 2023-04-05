NYC man charged with murder in fatal Staten Island shooting

A 29-year-old man has been nabbed in connection to a fatal shooting on Staten Island last November, police said Wednesday

Diron Miller is accused of gunning down 53-year-old John Pena Sr., of Philadelphia, PA, on Broad Street near Cedar Street in Stapleton on Nov. 28, police said.

Pena died at Richmond University Medical Center shortly after, cops said.





Miller, who was one of two men sought in the shooting, was charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon, according to police.

The second suspect was still on the loose Wednesday.