NYC man charged with murder in caught-on-camera shooting of dad in front of daughter, 10, at Manhattan bodega

A man was charged in the fatal caught-on-camera shooting of a dad right in front of his young daughter at a Manhattan bodega last week, police said.

Joseph Morros, 27, was arrested Monday for the Dec. 15 slaying of Tykeem Berry, 30, who was ordering a sandwich with his 10-year-old daughter at the Nagle Avenue Deli in Inwood following a bitter exchange, cops said.

Around 4 p.m., police said Berry got upset with Morros for “staring at him,” before the situation quickly escalated, NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig told reporters at a press conference Thursday.

“Words are exchanged, which leads to a physical altercation and shots fired, causing our victim’s death,” Essig said.

Based on video evidence, Essig said it does not appear the two men knew each other.

Joseph Morros can be seen on surveillance footage yelling at Berry before the fatal shooting.

Berry, seen on the left in a red jacket, and Morros appeared to be arguing before the shooting.

Surveillance footage obtained by The Post shows Berry, wearing a red puffer jacket, standing near the counter of 144 Deli & Grocery as Morros stands in the doorway shouting at him.

Morros, whose hand can be seen tucked into his coat, leaves and Berry puts down his headphones and bag and peeks out the door before walking out of the camera frame.

Seconds later, the gunman charges back into the bodega and shoots Berry in the chest at close range as his daughter watches helplessly beside him, the video shows.

The shooting happened at the 144 Nagle Avenue in Inwood on Dec. 15. Peter Gerber

Berry lunges and pushes Morros out of the door before falling to the sidewalk. He falls out of frame, but his hand can be seen trembling and shaking as he lays on the ground.

He was rushed to Harlem Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Morros has 10 prior arrests, including an arrest for harassment earlier this year, Essig said. He was arrested in 2018 and 2016 for criminal possession of a weapon and was arrested four times in 2011.

Police said Morros, who lives just a block away from the bodega, was taken into custody without incident. He’s charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.