NYC man caught on video punching toddler son arrested, cops say

The man caught on disturbing surveillance video violently slugging his toddler son in a Harlem restaurant has been arrested, cops said Tuesday.

Mandelo Stroman, 26, turned himself in at Harlem’s 32nd Precinct around 4:30 p.m. Monday for allegedly punching his 2-year-old son inside the Red Star restaurant at 147th Street and Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard Saturday evening, police said.

He was charged with assault and acting in a manner injurious to a child under 17, cops said.

Footage released Sunday shows Stroman walking into the eatery carrying his son in his arms.

The video then shows the man dump the little victim on the floor and “strike the child causing the child to fall to the ground,” police said in a statement.

“The adult male then puts the child in a stroller and exited the location on foot in an unknown direction,” cops said.

The disturbing surveillance footage captured Mandelo Stroman with his son. dcpi

Cops were alerted to the assault when someone from the restaurant called 911.

The man and child were gone when cops arrived, but police discovered the surveillance video.

Stroman has no prior arrests, cops said.

The incident occurred at a Red Star restaurant in Harlem on Saturday evening. dcpi

The Post has reached out to the Administration for Children’s Services for comment.