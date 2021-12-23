NYC man caught on camera smashing NYPD car windows outside Bronx precinct

A vandal was caught on camera smashing the windows to several NYPD cop cars outside of a Bronx precinct early Tuesday morning, police said.

The suspect used what appeared to be bricks to shatter the rear windows of two unoccupied marked patrol cars parked outside the 42nd Precinct just before 2 a.m., cops said.

Surveillance footage shows a man destroying the windows of an NYPD vehicle outside of a precinct in the Bronx on Dec. 21, 2021. DCPI

The man shifts his attention to a different parked vehicle following his previous destruction. DCPI

In surveillance footage shared by police, the man was then seen chucking the objects at the front windows of the cars.

The suspect fled the scene after the vandalism and was still being sought early Thursday.