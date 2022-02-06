NYC man caught firing into empty parked car in the Bronx

Surveillance video shows a man firing into the front windshield of an empty parked car in The Bronx last week, according to cops.

The footage, released by the NYPD, shows the shooter exit his Dodge Durango SUV at the corner of East 173rd Street and Park Avenue in Claremont around 11 p.m. Friday and walk a few feet back to fire several rounds on the parked vehicle, police said.

The shooter then hops back in his SUV and bolts, the video shows.

Cops are still looking for the shooter, who is wanted for criminal mischief. He is believed to be between 20 and 30 years old. DCPI

Police said the shot vehicle’s 46-year-old owner returned to his car at 11:36 p.m. to find several bullet holes in the front windshield.

Anyone with additional information can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

