NYC man busted for scrawling swastikas once jumped WH fence

A man who allegedly scrawled more than a dozen swastikas around Queens was busted four years ago for jumping the fence at the White House, police officials said Friday.

Antoine Blount, 34, was arrested Thursday in the latest act of hatred, according to cops, who said he etched two swastikas on the street, one of which was in front of the Queens police precinct.

“He’s arrested on March 26 and charged with 10 (anti-Semitic crimes),” Chief of Detectives James Essig said Friday. “He gets released on the 27th, then on the 30th outside of 80 Centre St., he’s caught drawing another swastika on the ground. So he’s arrested for that one.”

Blount was released after arraignment, according to Essig — only to strike again.

“On Friday, a swastika was found outside the 112th Precinct in Rego Park, Queens,” Essig said. “We review the cameras and, there he is again, etching another swastika.”

He drew the recent hateful symbols using chalk and rocks, police said.





Antoine Blount was arrested after drawing over a dozen swastikas in Queens. DCPI

Charges in the hate spree were pending. He also faces nine counts of aggravated harassment and three misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief as a hate crime.

Blount’s past record included a 2019 incident in which he climbed on top of a bike rack and scaled the fence at the White House, according to Essig.

He also served 15 months in federal prison for a pair of bank robberies in Manhattan in 2012, after which he repeatedly violated supervised release.

“He hasn’t said,” Essig replied when asked if Blount hates Jewish people, adding: “I think we can draw some conclusions.”

“He’s walking around the city burning swastikas all over the place,” Essig said.