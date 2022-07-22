NYC man brutally beaten in Brooklyn NYCHA lobby, video shows

A man was brutally beaten in an unprovoked attack in the lobby of a Brooklyn NYCHA building earlier this month, disturbing new video shows.

The 58-year-old victim was walking in the lobby of the Langston Hughes houses on Sutter Avenue in Brownsville around 4:30 p.m. when another man entered and punched him repeatedly, knocking him to the ground, footage released late Thursday shows.

The video cuts out before cops say the altercation continued outside.

A second suspect then approached the victim and punched him once in the back of the head, causing him to fall and hit his head on the ground, cops said.

Police are still searching for the suspects in the attack. NYPD

Footage shows the first suspect approaching the victim in the Langston Hughes houses lobby and punching him without provocation.

The victim was knocked to the ground, but got up before the altercation continued outside.

The victim then fell unconscious, police said. He was taken to Brookdale Hospital Medical Center in stable condition.

Both assailants then ran into the rear of the housing development. Police are still looking to track them down.