NYC man attempted suicide, charged with killing girlfriend: cops

The man who allegedly slashed his girlfriend’s throat – killing her – in their Bronx apartment before attempting to commit suicide has been charged with murder, cops said.

Israel Flores, 27, allegedly attacked Denise Caamano, 24, with a box cutter early Thursday inside a bedroom in the apartment on Arthur Avenue and East 180th Street in Crotona. He then turned the weapon on himself, cops said.

Cops responded around 7 a.m. and found both Caamano and Flores with slash wounds to the throat.

Caamano was pronounced dead on scene, and Flores was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Flores was charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon, cops said late Thursday.

The box cutter was recovered on scene.