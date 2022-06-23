NYC man attacked, robbed of watch by man he found with gal pal

A Lower East Side resident was beaten, slashed and robbed of his designer watch when he confronted a man who he found with his girlfriend, cops said.

The 33-year-old victim had just gotten home around 7:10 p.m. June 6 when he found the stranger with his gal pal at his Delancey Street and Baruch Drive apartment, police said late Wednesday.

The two men got into a fight that ended with the intruder punching the victim in the face multiple times and slashing him in the neck, authorities said.

The suspect also swiped his $7,000 Cartier watch and keys before bolting, cops said.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Police released a surveillance image of the suspect, who remains at large.