NYC man asks dates to rate him with an exit survey

Instead of giving first dates a peck on the cheek or directions to the nearest subway station, Google program manager Devon Loucks gives them four pages of paperwork — an online exit survey to rate his performance.

Loucks, 27, moved to New York City a little over a year ago from San Francisco for work and was having little luck amid an overhyped hot vax summer. After six months of getting ghosted — radio silence after a date with zero explanation why — and failed meet-ups, he decided to take a more scientific approach.

“I’ve created this survey to help reflect on our dating experience and allow you the chance to pinpoint highlights and lowlights throughout our time together,” his survey reads.

At the top of a list of 10 questions and statements, Loucks has women rate how much they enjoyed their time on the date on a scale of one to five.

He then asks respondents to grade more specific details, such as whether they enjoyed their conversations that evening and their opinions on him as a host at his home, or why they did not go back to his apartment.

“Some girls didn’t like the idea of a survey at all,” he said. “Others were like, ‘Oh, my God, this is iconic.’”

One woman who filled out the form complained about their first-date venue — a noisy English-style tavern in Kips Bay.

“You took me to a f—ing hole in the wall. Why would any girl want to go there on a first date?” one woman responded.

One statement on the survey asks women if they “enjoyed the vibe that Devon curated at his house.”

After that “I started branching out,” he said. “I’d do art museums, any events that were going on in New York, and picnic dates.”

New York City dating coach Amy Nobile said she was a fan of Loucks’ unconventional tool for navigating the modern dating scene, noting that the approach demonstrates to others that a person is serious about self-improvement and also finding a committed partner.

“It certainly signals to someone … that like, wow, this person cares, and he really wants to become the best version of himself,” Nobile said.

The survey has ultimately been a success for the data-driven Don Juan.

For the past few weeks, Loucks has been regularly seeing a woman, Mya Dominique, a gymnast, who filled out one of his surveys.

She gave him top scores for every question, and wrote in the feedback box that “If I could put a 10 for question number 2” — how likely she would be to go on another date with Loucks — “I would.”

Dominique told the Post that Loucks’ unusual request definitely helped her decide to go on a second date with him.

“It just made me realize you cared enough about the date to want feedback about it,” she said.