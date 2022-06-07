NYC man arrested for shoving woman onto subway tracks: cops

The sicko who randomly shoved a woman onto subway tracks in The Bronx was arrested Tuesday, the NYPD said.

Theodore Ellis, 31, was taken into custody just before noon at the Jackson Avenue station in Melrose – the same station where he shoved his 52-year-old victim onto the roadbed Sunday afternoon, cops said.

He was charged with assault and reckless endangerment, police said.

Theodore Ellis allegedly randomly shoved a woman onto subway tracks in The Bronx. NYPD

Chilling surveillance video showed Ellis allegedly grabbing his victim by the waist and whipping her onto the tracks in a seemingly unprovoked attack.

At the time, no train was entering the station, and fellow riders were able to pull the woman off the tracks and back to safety.

She was taken to Lincoln Hospital with cuts to her head and arm and remained there Tuesday, police sources said.