NYC man arrested for alleged Hell’s Kitchen stabbing, cops say

A man was busted late Wednesday for allegedly stabbing a man in a hate-fueled Hell’s Kitchen attack, cops said.

Konrad Pielak, 29 – who lives in the neighborhood – approached the 24-year-old man at West 44th Street and Ninth Avenue around 12:15 a.m. Friday and said, “I hate Turkish people,” according to police.

Then he stabbed the victim in the torso with an unknown sharp object, police said.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

Pielak took off, but cops caught up to him at 10:40 p.m. Wednesday, authorities said.

A Midtown North NYPD officer spotted Pielak, recognized him, and took him into custody, police said.

Konrad Pielak allegedly stabbed the victim in the torso with an unknown sharp object. NYPD

He was charged with assault and menacing, both as hate crimes, and aggravated harassment based on race or religion, cops said.

Pielak has two prior arrests, one for assault and one for robbery, police said.