NYC man allegedly kills partner with hammer: felt ‘like a dream’

A Bronx man fatally beat his male partner with a hammer in what he told authorities felt “like a dream” after years of abuse, police and cop sources said Monday.

The suspect also allegedly texted the victim’s mom afterward, saying he did “something horrible,” sources said.

The grisly crime was discovered early Saturday afternoon when Felix Perez, 49, called 911 for medical help, telling the dispatcher that he had attacked Andres Huertas, 37, with some sort of weapon, according to police and sources.

Perez said the assault was the result of years of abuse and that it felt like “a dream,” according to sources.

Huertas was found alone and unconscious with bruises and deep cuts on his head and face in the East Bronx apartment on Wallace Avenue around 12:45 p.m., cops said. He died just before 3 p.m.

Felix Perez said the assault was the result of years of abuse at the hands of Andres Huertas. Google Maps

Start your day with all you need to know Morning Report delivers the latest news, videos, photos and more.

Cops then found Perez 15 minutes later inside the Prospect Avenue subway stop in emotional distress, telling responders he wanted to kill himself, cops said.

Perez was taken to Lincoln Hospital for treatment and requested a lawyer when police tried to interview him over Huertas’ death.

Neighbors told cops the couple fought constantly but that they didn’t hear any arguments that day.

Police found what they believe was the murder weapon, a bloodstained hammer, inside the bathroom of the apartment, and surveillance footage showed Perez leaving the building shortly after the 911 call, sources said.

Perez was charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon Sunday, cops said.