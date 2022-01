Cops are hunting a pervert accused of masturbating in front of an MTA worker inside a Manhattan subway station last month.

The man committed the lewd act in view of the 55-year-old woman who was inside a booth at the 28th Street station at about 1 a.m. Dec. 18, according to police.

The creep fled out of the station after the incident, cops said.

The suspect was last seen wearing a black jacket over a red and blue sweatshirt.