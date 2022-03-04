NYC man accused of anti-Asian hate-crime spree held on bail

A homeless man who allegedly battered several Asian women around Manhattan Sunday was ordered held on bail Friday, officials said.

Steven Zajonc, 28, is accused of “violently” attacking his victims over a two-hour span, starting near Madison Avenue and East 30th Street where he clobbered a 57-year-old woman.

He allegedly continued, assaulting six other women in the area, cops said.

“These are strong cases, where the witnesses or eyewitnesses gave similar descriptions of the perpetrator as having blond hair, wearing a blue t-shirt, dark pants and dark sneakers, and carrying a backpack,” Assistant Manhattan District Attorney Neil Greenwell said in court Friday afternoon.

Greenwell argued that Zajonc posed “a significant flight risk” with his ties to Florida, Kansas and Hawaii and requested $50,000 bail.

Steven Zajonc is being held on a $25,000 bail. Curtis Means/DailyMail

Steven Zajonc allegedly targeted multiple Asian women in Manhattan. Christopher Sadowski

Judge Soma Syed set bail at $25,000, noting it was “the least restrictive means.”

Zajonc was picked up on Wednesday at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Library, a branch of the New York Public Library.