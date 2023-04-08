NYC man, 83, found stabbed to death in Brooklyn apartment

An elderly man was found dead with slashes to his neck and arm in a Boerum Hill apartment Saturday afternoon, police said.
The 83-year-old resident was discovered dead inside an elevator at 185 Nevins Street by officers just before 2:30 p.m. with multiple stab wounds, police and sources said.
No arrests have been made.
Nearly half a dozen NYPD patrol cars were on scene as officers investigated, prompting one woman to ask, “Is it safe?” before a cop assured her it was OK to go inside.
“There’s always something going on in the area,” another neighbor standing outside said.