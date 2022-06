A 67-year-old man was battling for his life after crashing his Tesla in Queens, cops said.

The unidentified victim lost control of the sportscar and slammed into a “parked unoccupied box truck” at 59th Avenue and Rust Street in Maspeth at about 6:20 a.m. Saturday, the NYPD said.

The injured man was taken to Elmhurst Hospital but was not expected to survive, police said.

The crash occurred at 59th Avenue and Rust Street in Maspeth. Seth Gottfried for NY Post

No other injuries were reported.

The exact cause of the crash is still under investigation.