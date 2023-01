A Brooklyn man found dead in bed laying “in a pool of blood” was murdered, police said Thursday.

James Hudley, 53, was discovered face down on his bed with trauma to his head, inside his apartment on Hinsdale Street near Linden Boulevard around 11 a.m. Wednesday, cops said.

Hudley suffered head trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene. Google Maps

The NYPD confirmed Thursday morning that Hudley’s death has been deemed a homicide.

Police had no details on exactly how he was killed, or information on a suspect.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.