NYC mail carriers busted for $16M fraud scheme

Stacks of mail accidentally left in a hotel room led to the arrest of three crooked Queens postal carriers — and unraveled a multimillion-dollar fraud scheme, officials say.

The group’s alleged ringleader forgot the damning evidence when she was forced to change rooms at the Yonkers hotel and then scurried to retrieve it but was too late, authorities said, according to the Journal News on Monday.

The scheme involved a COVID-19 benefits scam, law-enforcement officials said.

The alleged corrupt mail carriers – Oscar Abreu, Rafael Grullon and Aldo Palomino Jr. – became wrapped up in the illicit caper in 2020, when the ringleader approached Abreu and asked him to steal mail from the New York Department of Labor along his postal route, according to federal prosecutors.

Abreau initially accepted $200 for each piece of mail he swiped but later squeezed his criminal bosses for $500 per parcel, according to a complaint unsealed last week.

The accused postal worker recruited Grullon and Palomino Jr. to help steal pieces of mail as the scheme continued, according to the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York.

The alleged ringleader, Yohauris Rodriguez Hernandez, had been helping to file bogus unemployment-benefit claims in the names of hundreds of people, officials said. When payouts from the Department of Labor were then mailed off to the unsuspecting people, the mail carriers intercepted them along their routes, according to federal authorities.

The ring filed more than 500 unemployment-benefit claims worth more than $16 million-plus — with payouts totaling over $3 million, authorities said.

The enterprise unraveled when Hernandez and another suspect left hundreds of pieces of mail from the Department of Labor behind in a Yonkers hotel room, according to the feds.

The pair had requested to extend their stay in the room but were told it was already booked, the outlet said.

After the duo checked into another room at the hotel, they realized they’d forgotten the mail in their old room and tried to get it back but were too late, according to the report. Police had already been called. When the duo realized the gig was up, they fled but were caught down the block.

“It is a sad day when postal employees allegedly aid other conspirators to commit identity theft,” Postal Inspector in Charge Daniel Brubaker said in a statement.

“Their actions affected hundreds of innocent victims by enabling their fellow criminals to illegally receive Covid-19 unemployment benefits through the U.S Mail,” he added. “These Letter Carriers have betrayed the public and showed a total disregard for honesty and the public trust that was placed with them.”

The postal workers each face a maximum of 25 years in prison if convicted. Hernandez has been deported to the Dominican Republic, where she is from. It’s unclear what happened to the unnamed hotel suspect.