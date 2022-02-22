The Hamden Journal

NYC Macy’s shoplifter apprehended with loaded gun

A man was caught shoplifting at Macy’s in Manhattan on Tuesday was found to be packing heat, police said.

The 21-year-old man was grabbed and held by security inside the Herald Square department store around 6:30 p.m. until the NYPD arrived and discovered he was carrying a loaded .380-caliber handgun, an NYPD spokesman said.

He has not yet been charged, according to police.

The suspect lives in Brooklyn and was arrested weeks ago and charged with grand larceny from another department store on Jan. 14, according to sources.

He was also arrested twice for armed robbery in 2019, sources said.

