NYC judge’s foie gras decision delights upstate farm

A Manhattan judge de-liver-ed for some Big Apple restaurants this week, halting the city’s upcoming ban on foie gras sales.

Judge J. Machelle Sweeting’s Thursday decision stops the city from enforcing Local Law 202, which barred the sale of the famed French delicacy in the five boroughs, while a lawsuit filed by an upstate farm plays out in court.

The decision was welcome news for Sergio Saravia, whose La Belle Farm in upstate Sullivan County had sued to stop the ban.

“This is fantastic for us,” Saravia told The Post of Sweeting’s injunction.

Banning sales in New York City, where much of La Belle Farm’s customers are, would devastate the farm and force layoffs, according to the lawsuit.

“It’s terrible if they actually enforce this law because it would put us out of business,” Saravia said.

The ban, passed in 2019, was due to take effect in November.

Foie gras, a type of French pâté, is made from the fattened livers of ducks or geese, who are force-fed. Animal rights activists pushing for the ban call the use of tubes to force feed the fowl inhumane.