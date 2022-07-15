NYC judge who sided with rapper C Blu in cop shooting gets new job in ‘gun court’

The “agenda-driven” Bronx judge who ruled in favor of a teen rapper accused of shooting an NYPD cop has been given a new job — in a specialized court that exclusively handles gun cases, The Post has learned.

Bronx Supreme Court Justice Naita Semaj was transferred from the Youth Part to the borough’s “gun court” on July 1, sources said.

The move outraged Bronx cops, with one detective saying the move “doesn’t make sense.”

“That’s great,” another frustrated cop said sarcastically.

“This way, people will be let out on the streets sooner to commit more crimes and shoot innocent people.”

In May, Semaj, a Democrat who was elected in 2021 after earlier serving in Bronx Civil Court — sparked controversy when the city Law Department said it couldn’t prosecute 16-year-old Camrin Williams, a rapper known as “C Blu,” after she ruled a cop had no reason to search the teen during a Jan. 18 incident.

Officer Kaseem Pennant was shot in the groin after searching a teen rapper. @NYPD48Pct

The search led to a scuffle during which a handgun that Williams, a reputed gang member, went off.

The bullet passed through the teen’s groin and wounded another cop, Kaseem Pennant, in his leg.

“The fact that an agenda-driven judge invented her own set of facts and her own interpretation of what is clear on that video is another sign that the criminal justice system in the Bronx is broken,” a law-enforcement source fumed at the time.

Mayor Eric Adams also backed the cops involved in the incident, saying, “I don’t believe those officers broke the law.”

A spokesman for the state court system said Friday, “We move around judges as needs dictate.”

Spokesman Lucian Chalfen also said the gun court was “of the highest priority” and said Semaj’s transfer there “shows the confidence that the administrative judge has in her abilities.”