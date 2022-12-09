NYC judge partially lifts MSG ban against law firm

A Manhattan judge partially lifted Madison Square Garden’s ban on a law firm that’s representing a hockey fan who was sucker punched at the New York venue.

Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Lyle Frank issued a temporary order allowing the five lawyers of Greenberg Law PC to enter all MSG venues – except for the historic sports arena itself – until the judge hears arguments in the case later this month.

As a result, lawyer Alan Greenberg will get to attend a Jerry Seinfeld show at the MSG-owned Beacon Theatre on Dec. 17 — and attorney Joseph DePaola will be able to see the Radio City Christmas Spectacular on Sunday – with his wife and young kids – at MSG-owned Radio City Music Hall.

“We are pleased that Justice Frank saw the merit in our position,” DePaola told The Post Friday.

An MSG spokesperson told The Post: “This is not a new development, and the lower court only gave them the same relief as the [Davidoff Hutcher & Citron] firm – which is a narrow and temporary ruling that we expect to win on appeal.”

Now lawyer Joseph DePaola can attend a Christmas show with his family on Sunday. AFP via Getty Images

Davidoff Hutcher & Citron in October filed a case against MSG challenging the ban of its 60 lawyers from attending MSG events. In that case, Judge Frank similarly allowed its lawyers to enter all MSG properties – except for the namesake stadium.

In a lawsuit from Thursday, Greenberg Law claimed MSG issued a blanket ban of its lawyers from all MSG venues simply because the firm is representing Joseph Urciuoli in a case against the arena.

The same day Greenberg law filed Urciuoli’s case Nov. 28, the firm was notified by an MSG lawyer that they could no longer enter any of MSG’s properties. Greenberg and DePaola already had their tickets to the shows.

Urciuoli sued the venue last month after an allegedly drunk New York Rangers fan, James Anastasio, in June punched him and another man as Anastasio was leaving the stadium.

A video of the incident went viral.

Lawyer Alan Greenberg will now be able to attend a Jerry Seinfeld show at MSG-owned Beacon Theatre later this month. WireImage

Urciuoli’s lawyer Robert Menna alleged in a statement to The Post that MSG’s security team watched and “stood idle” as Urciuoli tried to alert them of a “belligerent and violent” Anastasio.

Menna says Anastasio had been acting out long before he threw punches at Urciuoli and the other victim — all while MSG security ushers “stood idle watching.”

In September, Anastasio pleaded guilty to assault in a criminal case and was sentenced to anger manager treatment.

Anastasio’s lawyer, Jason Goldman, previously told The Post his client learned from the incident and called Urciuoli’s suit “a last-ditch, money-grab effort against the Garden.”

This year MSG has barred at least four firms – including the two law firms – entering its facilities because of ongoing litigation.