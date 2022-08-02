NYC Judge Leticia Ramirez releases man caught with rifle, ammo

A New York judge set free a man who was allegedly caught with a rifle and hundreds of rounds of ammo in the Bronx — on the same day she allowed a murder suspect back on the streets on a mere $5,000 bail, The Post has learned.

Judge Leticia Ramirez, who was elected a civil court judge but has been assigned to criminal court Sunday, let out Matthew Velardo on supervised release against the request of prosecutors, who wanted him held on bail, officials said.

Velardo, 22, was hit with criminal weapons charges after he was arrested with a Tires American Tactical .22 rifle, an extended magazine and 500 rounds of ammunition in the trunk of his car, according to court records.

Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark’s Office had requested he be held on $50,000 bail, $150,000 bond or $150,000 secured bond, a spokesperson said.

Ramirez also ignored prosecutors’ request to hold accused killer Vernon Gowdy without bail.

Gowdy, 54, a smoke shop worker, was accused of fatally stabbing a man during a brawl outside the store on Saturday.

Ramirez set Gowdy’s bail at $5,000 during his arraignment Sunday on charges of murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon, and he was released later that day after paying the sum, according to officials and jail records.

Gowdy worked at Magic 7 Smoke Shop on Fordham Road and allegedly stepped into a fight sparked when a manager at the store bumped into a 59-year-old man who was walking by, according to cops.

The man, Kenneth Fair, had taken the contact as intentional and Gowdy put him into a chokehold, pulled out a knife and stabbed Fair once in the chest, according to authorities.

Gowdy, a former city parks employee, had a rap sheet that included 15 prior arrests and time in prison in the 1990s, sources said. He was accused of exposing himself to a Parks Department coworker in 2011 and was also arrested in the 1991 killing of Anna McCoy but wasn’t prosecuted due to a lack of evidence.

“What does it take for someone to be held in jail?” a Bronx cop told The Post. “We keep arresting criminals and they keep getting released.”

Lucian Chalfen, a spokesperson for the state Office of Court Administration, defended the judge’s decisions in the Velardo and Gowdy cases, saying bail in New York is “solely to guarantee” the accused returns to court.

“With the recent criminal justice reform laws a judge must consider the least restrictive form of bail to ensure the defendants return,” Chalfen said. “In both cases that evidently is just what the judge did … as the law requires.”

He said its “common practice” to assign judges to courts as needed, explaining why Ramirez was moved to criminal court that day.