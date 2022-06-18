NYC house fire injuries three, damages Brooklyn homes

One person was seriously hurt in a Brooklyn house fire Saturday morning.

The blaze broke out at 319 Sumpter St. in Ocean Hill shortly before 10:30 a.m. and went to three alarms about a half hour later, according to the FDNY.

It spread to two adjacent homes before being brought under control at 12:13 p.m. All three homes were severely damaged.

The injured victim, who was in serious but stable condition, was taken to Wyckoff Heights Medical Center, the FDNY said.

Three houses were damaged by the inferno in Brooklyn. Michael Dalton for NY Post

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries. Michael Dalton for NY Post

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. Michael Dalton for NY Post

Two firefighters were also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.