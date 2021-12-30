NYC hospitalization rate for unvaccinated nearly 1 in 1,000

Newly released data shows that nearly one in every 1,000 unvaccinated Big Apple residents is being hospitalized for COVID-19 — a rate so high it literally went off the chart!

City Health Department statistics released Thursday showed that the weekly hospitalization rate for unvaccinated people was 97.46 per 100,000 during the week that ended Dec. 18.

That’s up from a weekly rate of 49.93 per 100,000 as of Dec. 11 and 33.21 per 100,000 as of Dec. 4.

But the city’s website was displaying those figures on a graph with a vertical axis that topped out at 50, so the latest number initially couldn’t be plotted on it.

The chart had to be resized so it could capture the latest data, the DOH said.

The latest figures also show that the weekly hospitalization rate for vaccinated people suffering breakthrough COVID-19 infections dropped to just 3 per 100,000 on Dec. 18 from 5.12 a week earlier.

Meanwhile, state Health Department figures released Thursday showed a 22.05 percent positivity rate among people tested for the coronavirus, the highest since April 24, 2020, when it was 22.5 percent.

Approximately 97.46 per 100,000 non-vaccinated New Yorkers are being hospitalized from COVID-19. Paul Martinka

Nearly 25 percent of New Yorkers are testing positive for COVID-19, according to the state health department. Paul Martinka

But few tests were available at that time, during the first, deadly wave of the pandemic.