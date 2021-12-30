NYC homeless man sucker-punched inside Capitol One Bank vestibule

A homeless man was sucker-punched inside the vestibule of an Upper West Side bank in a brutal, caught-on-camera attack earlier this month, police said.
The victim was strolling into a Capital One Bank at 175 West 72nd St. when the male suspect socked him from behind just before 3 a.m. on Dec. 20, according to the NYPD.
Surveillance footage of the assault provided by police shows the victim drop to the ground as a result of the cheap shot.
The suspect then kicked the man in the face as he lay defenseless on the floor, according to the video.
The victim suffered a cut to the eye and was treated at St. Luke’s Hospital, according to police.
The man told investigators he did not know his attacker.
The suspect fled the scene and was still being sought early Thursday, authorities said.