NYC homeless man sucker-punched inside Capitol One Bank vestibule

A homeless man was sucker-punched inside the vestibule of an Upper West Side bank in a brutal, caught-on-camera attack earlier this month, police said.

The victim was strolling into a Capital One Bank at 175 West 72nd St. when the male suspect socked him from behind just before 3 a.m. on Dec. 20, according to the NYPD.

Surveillance footage of the assault provided by police shows the victim drop to the ground as a result of the cheap shot.

The suspect then kicked the man in the face as he lay defenseless on the floor, according to the video.

The victim suffered a cut to the eye and was treated at St. Luke’s Hospital, according to police.

A New York City man was sucker-punched by a homeless man while inside the vestibule of a bank, as it was all caught on camera. DCPI

The man told investigators he did not know his attacker.

The suspect fled the scene and was still being sought early Thursday, authorities said.