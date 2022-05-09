NYC hit-and-run victim Florence Ngwu dies: family

The Queens woman who was crushed between parked cars in a horror hit-and-run crash on Mother’s Day died early Monday, her family told The Post.

Florence Ngwu, 49, who was pinned in front of her daughter in South Jamaica early Sunday when an out-of-control stolen truck slammed into a car, died after her heart stopped beating while treated in Jamaica Hospital, a niece said.

“This is the third time and they weren’t able to revive her,” said the 29-year-old niece, who asked to be identified as Nnenna B, on Monday.

“We’re all just devastated,” she told The Post, saying the family was “in shock, grief — everything seems surreal.”

The Mother’s Day horror came around 8:30 a.m. when a Ford F-550 slammed into a car while doing a U-turn at 167th Street and 120th Avenue, pinning the nurse as her daughter screamed in horror.

“Mommy! Mommy!,” the daughter screamed in footage obtained by The Post as her mom remained unconscious.

Doctors had warned the family that she might not survive the injuries, the niece previously told The Post.

Florence Ngwu died after her heart stopped beating while being treated in Jamaica Hospital. Facebook

The aftermath of a Hit and Run driver that killed a woman on Mother’s Day in Queens at 120th Avenue and 167th Avenue. G.N.Miller/NYPost

The Mother’s Day horror came around 8:30 a.m. when a Ford F-550 slammed into a car while doing a U-turn. G.N.Miller/NYPost

As of May 9, 2022, there are still no arrests in the case. G.N.Miller/NYPost

The truck found about 1 mile away from the accident scene on May 09, 2022. G.N.Miller/NYPost

She called the truck driver who fled the now-deadly crash — and was still being hunted Monday — “just so inhumane.”

The NYPD confirmed Monday that there had been no arrests.

Additional reporting by Amanda Woods